Donald “Fredo” Trump Jr. simply cannot help but dig that ditch deeper. Following multiple New York Times reports about his sketchy meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer — first supposedly about “adoption” law and later revealed to have purportedly contained “damaging” information on Hillary Clinton — Don Jr. has continued to twist in the wind. On Monday, he admitted that he met with the attorney (Natalia Veselnitskaya) for this information while sarcastically stating that he must be the first campaign member to ever dig for dirt on an opponent. And on Tuesday morning, he made matters even worse for himself by releasing the email chain that led to the meeting.
Donald Trump Jr. Releases The Email Chain Proving He Knew The Kremlin-Linked Lawyer Offered Dirt On Hillary
How is Eric not the dumb one?
Well, I mean, if he releases it himself, then it’s not incriminating. That’s how that works, right?
He might actually believe that that’s what the 5th Amendment says.
I fucking love this kid.
Who has a gigantic forehead and is the stupid human on the planet?