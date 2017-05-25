Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The incident involving Republican House nominee Greg Gianforte allegedly body slamming Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs controlled the attention of nearly everybody on Wednesday night. Memes poured out, political lines were drawn, and almost everybody struggled to make sense of what happened. For Don Lemon, the spark behind the attack was clear and currently holding power in The White House.

CNN brings on Paris Dennard just to raise Don Lemon's blood pressure. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) May 25, 2017

The CNN host placed blame directly on Trump’s rhetoric during his campaign and early presidential term, butting heads with Trump supporter Paris Dennard in the process. While attempting to get Dennard’s take on why something like the Gianforte incident would happen — with Dennard either citing Election with Reese Witherspoon or The Campaign with Will Ferrell in his answer –Lemon interrupts and sets the narrative he wants to hear: