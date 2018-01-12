CNN’s Don Lemon was, of course, outraged by President Trump’s remark that the U.S. shouldn’t grant entrance “people from sh*thole countries” (i.e., from Haiti and Africa). Trump would prefer to admit folks from Norway, which Lemon addressed with no subtlety. “The president of the United States is racist,” Lemon said while opening his monologue. “A lot of us already knew that.”

From there, Lemon bluntly repeated “sh*thole countries” several times while describing Trump’s comments as “frankly, disgusting.” Whereas Anderson Cooper was on the verge of tears while addressing the matter, however, Lemon was upset but full of levelheaded fire. “There’s other language I’d like to use, but we are on television,” he stated. “But you know what? They’re not shocking. They’re not even really surprising. Because this is who Donald Trump is.”

Lemon then listed several examples — including how Trump announced his candidacy by calling Mexicans rapists, gave an infamous “both sides” speech, and took an adversarial stance on national anthem protests — of why he has ceased to be surprised at anything that comes out of the president’s mouth.

Shortly after the 2:00 mark, Lemon finally expressed a little disbelief toward how the White House behaves as if this is normal: