Don Lemon Can’t Contain His Disgust Over Trump’s ‘Sh*thole’ Remark: ‘The President Of The United States Is Racist’

#Donald Trump
01.11.18 2 hours ago 3 Comments

CNN’s Don Lemon was, of course, outraged by President Trump’s remark that the U.S. shouldn’t grant entrance “people from sh*thole countries” (i.e., from Haiti and Africa). Trump would prefer to admit folks from Norway, which Lemon addressed with no subtlety. “The president of the United States is racist,” Lemon said while opening his monologue. “A lot of us already knew that.”

From there, Lemon bluntly repeated “sh*thole countries” several times while describing Trump’s comments as “frankly, disgusting.” Whereas Anderson Cooper was on the verge of tears while addressing the matter, however, Lemon was upset but full of levelheaded fire. “There’s other language I’d like to use, but we are on television,” he stated. “But you know what? They’re not shocking. They’re not even really surprising. Because this is who Donald Trump is.”

Lemon then listed several examples — including how Trump announced his candidacy by calling Mexicans rapists, gave an infamous “both sides” speech, and took an adversarial stance on national anthem protests — of why he has ceased to be surprised at anything that comes out of the president’s mouth.

Shortly after the 2:00 mark, Lemon finally expressed a little disbelief toward how the White House behaves as if this is normal:

“Tonight, a CNN official told CNN that they’re not worried. They think this is good for them, and the president’s comments will actually resonate with his base … [shakes head] … jesus.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSCNNdon lemondonald trump

How Music Connects Us

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 2 days ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 3 days ago
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP