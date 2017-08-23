Despite Donald Trump’s claims that CNN and other media bodies had cut off his latest rally midway, CNN carried it live in its entirety. And after it was over, the first face to appear on the screen was Don Lemon with the blistering commentary you see above. The CNN host said what many were thinking at home and already posting on Twitter, flat out calling the president a liar, a child, and an embarrassment to the United States.

The president’s latest campaign stop ruffled feathers before it even began, but Trump did himself no favors with his tone and shared a far different demeanor than he did with his speech on Afghanistan from only one night earlier. As Lemon says, the rally was a “total eclipse of the facts” with the president attempting to massage history by misleading on Charlottesville and his controversial policies: