Don Lemon On Trump’s Phoenix Rally: ‘What We’ve Just Witnessed Is A Total Eclipse Of The Facts’

#Donald Trump
Managing Editor, Trending
08.23.17

Despite Donald Trump’s claims that CNN and other media bodies had cut off his latest rally midway, CNN carried it live in its entirety. And after it was over, the first face to appear on the screen was Don Lemon with the blistering commentary you see above. The CNN host said what many were thinking at home and already posting on Twitter, flat out calling the president a liar, a child, and an embarrassment to the United States.

The president’s latest campaign stop ruffled feathers before it even began, but Trump did himself no favors with his tone and shared a far different demeanor than he did with his speech on Afghanistan from only one night earlier. As Lemon says, the rally was a “total eclipse of the facts” with the president attempting to massage history by misleading on Charlottesville and his controversial policies:

“Someone who came out on stage and lied directly the American people and left things out that he said in an attempt to rewrite history, especially when it comes to Charlottesville.”

“He’s unhinged, it’s embarrassing and I don’t mean for us, the media because he went after us, but for the country. This is who we elected president of the United States, A man who is so petty that he has to go after people he deems to be his enemy, like an imaginary friend of a 6-year-old…

“A man backed into a corner it seems by circumstances beyond his control and his understanding. That’s the truth. If you watch that speech as an American, you had to be thinking what in the world is going on?”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSCNNdon lemondonald trumpPHOENIX

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 5 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 7 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP