The controversy surrounding Senator Al Franken has finally reached the thumbs of Donald Trump and his Twitter account. It was expected that the president would make mention of the sexual misconduct allegations and photograph shared by Leeann Tweeden earlier on Thursday. Franken apologized for the alleged incident and the photo that appears to show him jokingly groping a sleeping Tweeden, but also said he would cooperate with an ethics probe about his conduct.

This didn’t stop many from criticizing Franken and calling for his resignation, especially those who have been supporting Roy Moore for weeks while he faced his own allegations from several women. It’s a situation that likely should transcend politics, but it has not for accusers and defenders on both sides of the aisle. Now Trump has weighed in on “Al Frankenstien” on Twitter, while continuing to remain silent on Roy Moore and the allegations against him.

The Al Frankenstien picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words. Where do his hands go in pictures 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 while she sleeps? ….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2017