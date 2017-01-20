In his inaugural address, President Donald Trump promised to make America great again. “We the citizens of America are now joined in a great, national effort to rebuild our country and restore its promise for all of our people,” he said. “Together we will determine the course of America and the world for many, many years to come. We will face challenges. We will confront hardships. But we will get the job done.” He added, in the same power-to-the-people tone that led to his unlikely rise to the presidency, “We are transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you the people.”

If that last line sounded familiar, that’s because you heard Bane — a ruthless super-villain who took control of Gotham after literally breaking Batman’s back (and spirit) — basically utter the same thing in The Dark Knight Rises.

In the 2012 movie, while standing outside the Blackgate Penitentiary, Bane says, “We take Gotham from the corrupt! The rich! The oppressors of generations who have kept you down with myths of opportunity, and we give it back to you… the people. Gotham is yours. None shall interfere. Do as you please.” That’s probably not the tone Trump was going for, but it made an impact.