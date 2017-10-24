Getty Image

While Donald Trump’s longtime feud with Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona) is alive and well, the president’s more recent fight with outgoing Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tennessee) packs just as much of a punch. This seems especially true of Corker, whose recent decision to retire from public office has apparently emboldened the junior senator against Trump — along with the entire White House. Below you’ll find an updated accounting of the two men’s less-than-friendly interactions with each other, dating back to the time Corker refused to outright endorse Trump’s candidacy.