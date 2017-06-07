Chris Christie: What Trump Said To James Comey Was ‘Normal New York Conversation’ To Him

06.07.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

The on again, off again, and meatloaf-filled relationship between Chris Christie and Donald Trump saw Christie coming to his buddy’s aid on MSNBC as the fallout from former FBI Director James Comey’s upcoming Senate testimony begins. But, the former Trump transition team leader doesn’t see the big deal, he explained that Trump’s asking of James Comey to “lift the cloud” from Michael Flynn’s investigation was just “normal New York City conversation.”

The “normal New York City conversation” category of speech joins Trump’s previously-used “locker room talk” to explain away the President’s highly questionable choices of words.

Christie’s dismissal of Comey’s seven-page statement released by the Senate Intelligence Committee in which he claims Trump said, “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty” from Comey in a private meeting makes one wonder if “normal New York City conversation” boils down to asking people to drop high-level federal investigations into colleagues while questioning Phil Jackson’s handling of the Knicks.

“They elected someone who had never been inside government and quite frankly didn’t spend a lot of time interacting with government except at the local level. The idea of the way the tradition of these agencies is not something he’s ever been steeped in. I think over the course of time, we can talk about different examples, what you’re seeing is a President who is now very publicly learning about the way people react to what he considers to be normal New York City conversation.”

Whether Trump being ignorant of the way a President has to conduct themselves when dealing with federal agents leads to additional investigations, we’ll have to see. For now, Billy Eichner has something to say!

(Via MSNBC/Politico)

Around The Web

TAGSCHRIS CHRISTIEdonald trumpjames comeyRUSSIA

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 12 hours ago
TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

06.06.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.06.17 2 days ago 18 Comments
The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

The 50 Best Albums Of 2017 So Far

06.05.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

Drake And DJ Khaled’s ‘To The Max’ Collab Is An Arrogant EDM Banger

06.05.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
Future Keeps His ‘Hndrxx’ Train Rolling With A Video For ‘Coming Out Strong’ Featuring The Weeknd

Future Keeps His ‘Hndrxx’ Train Rolling With A Video For ‘Coming Out Strong’ Featuring The Weeknd

06.01.17 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP