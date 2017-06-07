Getty Image

The on again, off again, and meatloaf-filled relationship between Chris Christie and Donald Trump saw Christie coming to his buddy’s aid on MSNBC as the fallout from former FBI Director James Comey’s upcoming Senate testimony begins. But, the former Trump transition team leader doesn’t see the big deal, he explained that Trump’s asking of James Comey to “lift the cloud” from Michael Flynn’s investigation was just “normal New York City conversation.”

The “normal New York City conversation” category of speech joins Trump’s previously-used “locker room talk” to explain away the President’s highly questionable choices of words.

Christie’s dismissal of Comey’s seven-page statement released by the Senate Intelligence Committee in which he claims Trump said, “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty” from Comey in a private meeting makes one wonder if “normal New York City conversation” boils down to asking people to drop high-level federal investigations into colleagues while questioning Phil Jackson’s handling of the Knicks.

“They elected someone who had never been inside government and quite frankly didn’t spend a lot of time interacting with government except at the local level. The idea of the way the tradition of these agencies is not something he’s ever been steeped in. I think over the course of time, we can talk about different examples, what you’re seeing is a President who is now very publicly learning about the way people react to what he considers to be normal New York City conversation.”

Whether Trump being ignorant of the way a President has to conduct themselves when dealing with federal agents leads to additional investigations, we’ll have to see. For now, Billy Eichner has something to say!

I'm sorry Chris Christie but a real "New York City conversation" goes like this. pic.twitter.com/gCrP2accM0 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 7, 2017

(Via MSNBC/Politico)