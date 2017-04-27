Getty Image

With a government shutdown looming — Congress has until Friday to agree on a new budget, or else — President Donald Trump went on a good ol’ fashioned tweetstorm, where he blamed the Democrats for, well, everything?

In an impressive four-minute span, Trump covered miners, healthcare, the military, border security, “illegals,” and national parks. It’s the most he’s cared about anything since ratings for The Celebrity Apprentice came in.

“I want to help our miners while the Democrats are blocking their healthcare,” Trump began, adding, “I promise to rebuild our military and secure our border. Democrats want to shut down the government. Politics!” and “What’s more important? Rebuilding our military – or bailing out insurance companies? Ask the Democrats.” He continued, “Democrats jeopardizing the safety of our troops to bail out their donors from insurance companies. It is time to put #AmericaFirst.” The president then returned to the issue of border control, tweeting, “Democrats used to support border security — now they want illegals to pour through our borders,” before ending with, “As families prepare for summer vacations in our National Parks – Democrats threaten to close them and shut down the government. Terrible!” (Fun fact: “Politics! America First! Terrible!” was the original “Make America Great Again.”)

As for that last point, about Democrats threatening to “close” National Parks: on Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order that endangers “historic landmarks, historic and prehistoric structures, and other objects of historic or scientific interest.” It’s also worth mentioning that the Republicans, not the Democrats, are in control of the House of Representatives and the Senate.