President Trump Has Reportedly Asked Dennis Rodman To Return To North Korea For A Diplomatic Mission

#NBA
06.12.17 36 mins ago

Getty Image

Dennis Rodman would, on the surface, seem to be the most unlikely former NBA player to be on a diplomatic mission abroad. However, the controversial retired power forward is now reportedly headed back to North Korea on Tuesday.

CNN brings word that Rodman, who has reportedly visited Pyongyang “at least four times” in the past, was seen at the Beijing International Airport, presumably on his way to North Korea. While the mission of his reported visit is unclear, Rodman is one of only a small number of Americans that have met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the past and this unlikely friendship has been a topic of conversation in the past.

Beyond that, there is the wrinkle of President Donald Trump and his relationship with Rodman. While hosting NBC’s Celebrity Apprentice, Trump fired Rodman under high-profile circumstances, via Olivia Nuzzi of New York Magazine.

TOPICS#NBA
TAGSDENNIS RODMANkim jong unNBANORTH KOREA

