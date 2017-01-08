Getty Image

Last week, the 105th Congress swiftly began to undo many of President Obama’s policies, and Donald Trump added extra drama by ridding the world of all Obama ambassadors, life circumstances be damned. Now, he’s dropped the inauguration parade announcer who’s been doing the job for 60 years. Charles Brotman has led the pomp and circumstance for 11 presidents — all the way back to Dwight Eisenhower — but Trump wanted someone new.

Brotman, the owner of the legendary voice who once announced the Washington Senators baseball team, won’t be back on January 20. He told the local Washington D.C. ABC affiliate that he learned of his displacement late last week. Brotman admitted to feeling crushed when he first received an email. “I’ve been doing this for 60 years,” he stated after receiving the bad news. “At first this is [Thursday], I was destroyed.”

In Brotman’s place, local D.C. announcer Steve Ray will step up. Although Ray has nothing but nice things to say about his predecessor — “I’m really just the guy who’s next, because Charlie is irreplaceable. He’s an absolute legend” — Brotman suspects that Trump wanted an announcer who publicly supported him throughout his campaign. Brotman does return Ray’s goodwill:

“I want [Ray] to do good. As opposed to, boy, I hope he fouls up so they say, ‘We want Charlie back.’ No. I don’t want that at all. I’m saying, ‘You know what? Good luck, young man. I hope you do spectacular.'”

Team Trump has offered Brotman a “VIP seat” for the event, but he’s not sure whether he wants to attend. He does call himself “one lucky son of a gun,” which may have something to do with the “several” offers for media gigs that have spilled in following his displacement. However, the dumping takes on an even sadder note due to Brotman’s wife passing away a few weeks ago.

We’re sure to hear more shakeups before January 20. Regarding the inauguration, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Rockettes have shown varying degrees of protest regarding their planned performances. And last week, Trump got the facts wrong while bragging about singer Jackie Evancho, who stepped up when Team Trump panicked over a lack of performers.

(Via WJLA – ABC 7 in DC & New York Daily News)