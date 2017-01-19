The Environment, Guns, And Healthcare: How Trump Will Use Executive Power To Undo Obama’s Legacy

The terms “Executive orders” and “Executive actions” got tossed around a lot during the campaign with eventual winner Donald Trump going after President Obama’s penchant for occasionally using them as opposed to seeking a legislative remedy. But while Trump said that Obama “led the way” on these actions, his 266 executive orders actually pale in comparison to the counts of Bill Clinton (364) and Ronald Reagan (381). And besides that fact, it’s not like the use of executive orders and actions are somehow untoward or without constitutional backing.

Executive orders originate from an interpretation of the U.S. Constitution’s Article II, which outlines the executive branch’s duties and powers and notes that the officeholder “shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed.” Executive actions (which aren’t necessarily orders written up and signed by the president) are a term that is used to describe any action taken by the president and his or her administration.

With that interpretation in mind, Trump will surely lean on executive orders and actions to aid his agenda for the country. But he’s also likely to use these presidential powers to live up to his campaign promises about dismantling Obama’s legacy. With that in mind, here are the two Obama-era executive orders (and two executive actions) that are most likely to encounter President Trump’s ire during his first 100 days in office.

