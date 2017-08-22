In 2015, Donald Trump questioned why American troops were still in Afghanistan: “We made a terrible mistake getting involved there in the first place. Are they going to be there for the next 200 years? At some point, what’s going on?” Now, after a carefully-worded speech which he seemed to rarely stray from, President Trump has announced the expansion of the United States military in Afghanistan.

Trump, well before a run at the presidency was even considered, seemed to have his mind made up on the long-running Afghanistan war, calling to get the military out as far back as 2011. In 2015, he did make a statement regarding the issues that would arrive due to coalition forces leaving a void in Afghanistan, and he reiterated his outlook tonight as he announced a larger military presence to come:

“My original instinct was to pull out, and normally I like to follow my instincts.”

Trump, in a relatively measured speech that sounded like it came directly from his ever-growing cabinet of military generals, said the nation must seek “an honorable and enduring outcome.” And that the men and women who serve in combat deserve a plan and victory.

Trump continued his speech on the exit strategy in the Afghanistan war on terror, saying, “The consequences of a rapid exit are both predictable and unacceptable,” which contradicts his many, many calls for the removal of U.S. forces. While Trump explained the reasons to stay and expand, he did provide a dig at the previous administration, who gave him a “bad and very complex hand.”