Comey's Terrifying Testimony On Russia And Trump

Trump Cancels His FBI Visit After Being Told He ‘Would Not Be Well-Received At Headquarters’

05.12.17 40 mins ago

Getty Image

In the aftermath of President Trump’s decision to fire James Comey as FBI director, a number of stories came out of different areas of the administration that suggested that Comey was not popular at the Bureau, unlike what Trump would like the U.S. to believe. Not helping the president’s perspective? Trump canceling a visit to FBI headquarters after being told “he would not be greeted warmly” if he dropped by.

White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders had said earlier that such a visit was going to take place within days, but it won’t be happening:

But that idea was dropped later Thursday, administration officials said, after the FBI told the White House the optics would not be good. FBI officials made clear that the president would not draw many smiles and cheers, having just unceremoniously sacked a very popular director.

And FBI agents said that, while many of them voted for Trump, after the president unceremoniously fired a very popular director, few were ready to meet him at the bureau with open arms.

A source who works at FBI headquarters told NBC News that, unlike the former director and the President, “most FBI employees feel a loyalty to Comey” and “like and respect him” (whether they disagree with his actions as director or not) before concluding “Trump would not be well-received at headquarters.”

Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday that Trump would soon meet with acting FBI director Andrew McCabe to discuss the morale at the bureau. The planned visit was canceled by Thursday afternoon.

(via NBC News)

Around The Web

TAGSAndrew McCabedonald trumpFBIjames comeylaw enforcement

Innovative Minds

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 2 days ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 7 days ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 1 week ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 1 week ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP