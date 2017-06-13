Chris Ruddy to @JudyWoodruff: President Trump is considering firing special counsel Robert Mueller, who he considered for another position. pic.twitter.com/X4IIHlh8at
— PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) June 12, 2017
In recent days, President Trump’s most ardent supporters have been working hard to remind their social media followers, and just about anyone who will listen, that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is a poor choice to investigate the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia. In fact, it seems like the growing chorus from Newt Gingrich, Judy Woodruff, and others in the Trump sphere of influence believe Mueller will turn the investigation into a witch hunt.
I hope all the military servicemen that voted for the Orange Disaster fully comprehend the scope of their shortsightedness.
He can’t just keep firing people because he doesn’t want to get caught, can he?
Although, to date, he’s only firing people. (that we know of)