Chris Ruddy to @JudyWoodruff: President Trump is considering firing special counsel Robert Mueller, who he considered for another position. pic.twitter.com/X4IIHlh8at — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) June 12, 2017

In recent days, President Trump’s most ardent supporters have been working hard to remind their social media followers, and just about anyone who will listen, that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is a poor choice to investigate the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia. In fact, it seems like the growing chorus from Newt Gingrich, Judy Woodruff, and others in the Trump sphere of influence believe Mueller will turn the investigation into a witch hunt.

In last 36 hours:

•Trump lawyer: Won't speculate on Mueller firing

•Gingrich: Rethink Mueller

•Ruddy: Trump considering terminating Mueller pic.twitter.com/o5pySNbaHN — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 12, 2017