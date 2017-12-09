"And we want jobs, jobs, jobs. So get out and vote for Roy Moore." https://t.co/NFyqQFaIKP pic.twitter.com/ISSw9csGVe — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 9, 2017

While giving a speech at a rally in Pensacola, Florida, President Donald Trump was quick to rail against his detractors, claiming that “Afghanistan is safer than Chicago” and San Francisco would rather “protect criminal aliens than American citizens.” He cited “very, very bad and evil people” in Washington who were “trying to sabotage our movement,” all the while boasting about his election win.

“These are the people these are people who made their money their names their careers their power off the corrupt and broken system and they liked it the other way. They will do anything at any time and they will never stop but you know what? We are stopping them. They will lie and leak and smear because they don’t want to accept the results of an election where we won by a landslide.”

He also gave himself a pat on the back saying “I have been a politician a little more than two years. So what do I know? Although I’m doing a good job, I guess. I’m president. I’m president.”