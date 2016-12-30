President-elect Donald Trump would prefer if Americans quit making such a fuss about Russian hacking allegations. According to Trump, he’s giving you this suggestion for your benefit.
“It’s time for our country to move on to bigger and better things,” stated the GOP’s unexpected star, who stresses he will definitely be looking into the matter. “Nevertheless, in the interest of our country and its great people, I will meet with leaders of the intelligence community next week in order to be updated on the facts of this situation.”
Trump slammed “computers”on Wednesday for what he perceived their role was in the hacking investigation.
“I think we ought to get on with our lives. I think that computers have complicated lives very greatly. The whole age of computer has made it where nobody knows exactly what is going on. We have speed, we have a lot of other things, but I’m not sure we have the kind, the security we need.”
President Barack Obama is exiting office after hitting Russia with sanctions over 2016’s alleged hacks. This places president-elect Trump in a political position where his friendliness with Russia will no doubt be tested and evaluated.
This is a dangerous thing. When Putin invaded Georgia/South Ossetia, the Bush Administration levied sanctions. Obama came in and the sanctions were lifted within a two years. Hillary went over with a reset button in pure amateur hour. This is the danger that Trump, like the clowns Obama and Hillary, will be in over his head just like Hillary and Obama.
Thinking back on 2012, watching Mitt Romney be 100 percent right about Russia as our most serious geopolitical threat and watching Obama laugh it off and mock him like the idiot man-child he is, demonstrates why another incompetent, bumbling half-wit administration on the Russian threat would be a nightmare.
How is that even comparable? Obama lifted Bush’s extremely modest sanctions only in exchange for Russian support for sanctions against Iran at the UN. Obama imposed the toughest sanctions ever against Russia after the invasion of Ukraine and even sent non-lethal military aid and trainers to the Ukraine to support their military. (Bush’s support to Georgia during their 2008 war with Russia was limited to humanitarian supplies only)
Obama and Clinton, perhaps naively open to approachment with Russia (at least initially) were certainly not pro-Russia or Russian toadies. Hillary Clinton heavily criticized the 2012 Russian elections as being fraudulent and many speculate that this insult was a major motivating factor behind Putin’s desire to see Trump elected (he bears a deep grudge against Secretary Clinton). Trump, on the other hand, is absolutely shaping up to be a straight-up Russian puppet. He’s has already publicly suggested in interviews that he would recognize the Russian annexation of the Crimea and has regurgitated Russian propaganda on the Crimea.
The problem with this story is Russia didn’t hack the election. It was the democrat national committee that was allegedly hacked, maybe the dnc should upgrade their cyber security
You’re so right. It’s totally ok that the Russians only hacked the DNC. It didn’t affect the election at all.
The DNC needs to get Symantec.
Yes and no. Did the Russians hack actual voting machines? No. Did they hack more than just the DNC? Yes. The FBI stated that state election databases in Illinois and Nevada were hacked into, which would give hackers access to voter registration data and (worst case scenario) allow them to alter voter registration databases. There’s nothing to suggest that the latter scenario occurred, but that the Russians are hacking into state-level elections databases should alarm everyone.
@Chris Clary, there is speculation among intelligence agencies that suggests they also hacked the RNC. Which is why it is believed that the reason for Russian hacking was to help Putin’s puppet, the soon to be Liar in Chief.