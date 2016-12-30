Getty Image

President-elect Donald Trump would prefer if Americans quit making such a fuss about Russian hacking allegations. According to Trump, he’s giving you this suggestion for your benefit.

“It’s time for our country to move on to bigger and better things,” stated the GOP’s unexpected star, who stresses he will definitely be looking into the matter. “Nevertheless, in the interest of our country and its great people, I will meet with leaders of the intelligence community next week in order to be updated on the facts of this situation.”

Trump slammed “computers”on Wednesday for what he perceived their role was in the hacking investigation.

“I think we ought to get on with our lives. I think that computers have complicated lives very greatly. The whole age of computer has made it where nobody knows exactly what is going on. We have speed, we have a lot of other things, but I’m not sure we have the kind, the security we need.”

President Barack Obama is exiting office after hitting Russia with sanctions over 2016’s alleged hacks. This places president-elect Trump in a political position where his friendliness with Russia will no doubt be tested and evaluated.

(Via CNN & New York Times)