If you’re still unpacking today’s bombshell reveal of an unverified report with big implications for President-elect Donald Trump, you’re not alone. Oh, also if you’re in the mood to make a joke about watersports, you’re not alone either. We recognize that these two paths don’t always intersect.

Yes, social media has been rather bullish on the “golden showers” side of Tuesday’s report that both President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump had been informed of “compromising” information Russian intelligence officials compiled on the incoming commander-in-chief. Buzzfeed would follow up on CNN’s initial reports on the details included in the documents by publishing the U.S. intelligence report and this is all anyone can talk about at the moment.

Report: Trump allegedly hired prostitutes for a “golden shower” party on Ritz Moscow bed where Obama/Michelle slepthttps://t.co/kkrva34ixT pic.twitter.com/XtQCX0UxQt — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) January 10, 2017

We’re not here to kinkshame golden showers or anything like that, but we can’t imagine Trump was particularly pleased with how today’s gone. Wait! Why imagine when there’s Twitter right there? Hit us with that unfiltered CAPS LOCK gold, Donald!

FAKE NEWS – A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

So, uh, yeah. Dude’s taking this pretty well. Naturally, Donald Trump’s personal nightmare instantly become Twitter’s favorite source of comedy inspiration. PUT ON SOME RUBBER BOOTS AND BRING ON THE TINKLE GAGS!