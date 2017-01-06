Donald Trump rose and shone Friday morning with his usual Twitter routine. This edition featured a trashing of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ratings, and Trump also beefed with the media for accurately reporting that he asked Congress to fund his fabled wall between the U.S. and Mexico. This structure is projected to cost taxpayers somewhere between between $5 to $25 billion to build and far too many millions in annual maintenance costs.
Well, Trump admitted that the U.S. will pay for his “Great Wall” but only because he wants this puppy to go up fast. He promised that Mexico will pay the money back “later” and slammed the “dishonest media” for not reading his mind and reporting to that effect.
Who knows how Trump plans to force Mexico to “pay back” billions of dollars on a project that they never agreed to. Last night, Former Mexico Vicente Fox — who dropped multiple f-bombs on the subject last year — undoubtedly had a good laugh over the news of Trump going to Congress for money. He also tweeted that Mexico isn’t going to pay for Trump’s “racist monument” and used this as an example of “another promise he can’t keep.”
So now if he builds it (and that’s a big “if”), in 4 years when he’s voted out he can blame the incoming President for not getting the money back. The man is a master.
What a huge surprise!!! Seriously if you didn’t vote or voted for anyone but Clinton you are a shit eating moron. Even if you hated Clinton, it was a choice between everyone in America getting herpes or aids, and you mouth breathing inbreeds chose aids.
Yes, Mexico will pay them back later. Just like Trump pays his contractors. And debtors. And taxes.
Sad.
So am I gonna get a check from Mexico or will they do PayPal?
Jesus christ dude just scrap the wall idea already, your people will already bow to you no matter what, they’ve hitched themselves to your wagon up to this point, is there really anything that would deter them or make them admit they were incredibly stupid and shortsighted? I’m doubting it. I’m fine with deporting actual criminals, but refocus the rest of the efforts towards citizenship. You’re just going to waste a shit load of money a year trying to deter people from coming here and, surprise! Spending money on our economy, solely to stop the few bad apples that will, also surprise! Get in anyways.
Is Mexico now called Vicente Fox? Hey Steve, can you people please hire a proof reader or maybe just better writers?