Getty Image

Donald Trump rose and shone Friday morning with his usual Twitter routine. This edition featured a trashing of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ratings, and Trump also beefed with the media for accurately reporting that he asked Congress to fund his fabled wall between the U.S. and Mexico. This structure is projected to cost taxpayers somewhere between between $5 to $25 billion to build and far too many millions in annual maintenance costs.

Well, Trump admitted that the U.S. will pay for his “Great Wall” but only because he wants this puppy to go up fast. He promised that Mexico will pay the money back “later” and slammed the “dishonest media” for not reading his mind and reporting to that effect.

The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Who knows how Trump plans to force Mexico to “pay back” billions of dollars on a project that they never agreed to. Last night, Former Mexico Vicente Fox — who dropped multiple f-bombs on the subject last year — undoubtedly had a good laugh over the news of Trump going to Congress for money. He also tweeted that Mexico isn’t going to pay for Trump’s “racist monument” and used this as an example of “another promise he can’t keep.”