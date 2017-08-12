Nothing says “vacation” like the threat of nuclear annihilation, at least according to President Trump. On a phone call with Guam Gov. Eddie Baza Calvo, they discussed the possibility that North Korea might lob a missile in the direction of the U.S. territory. But then the conversation took a strange turn when Donald Trump took the opportunity to throw shade on President Obama and assure Calvo that this standoff is actually great for Guam’s tourism economy. Meanwhile, China wants Trump to cool it with the boy hero rhetoric.
“I just wanted to pay my respects, and we are with you 1,000 percent. You are safe,” Trump reassured Calvo at the start of the call. Clavo responded with effusive praise, saying he has “never felt so safe or so confident” despite the criticism Trump is weathering. “We need a president like you, so I’m just so thankful, and I’m glad you’re holding the helm, sir.”
“They should have had me eight years ago, or at least somebody with my thought process,” Trump said, alluding to President Obama. Then the call took an odd turn. Buoyed by Calvo’s compliments, Donald Trump went into full reality TV mode:
“Eddie, I have to tell you, you’ve become extremely famous. All over the world the world, they’re talking about Guam, and they’re talking about you, and I think —tourism, I can say this, your tourism, you’re going to go up like tenfold with the expenditure of no money, so I congratulate you. … It just looks like a beautiful place.”
What’s gonna be frustrating is when the hundreds of cooler heads around the world work their asses off to avoid killing millions of innocents, then it becomes a Trump campaign talking point of “See how I put NK in their place? I singlehandedly avoided nuclear war, and I’m great at nuclear war. I know all the best nuclear wars and everyone will tell you I’d win all the nuclear wars. How many nuclear wars did the Kenyan or the Crook win? ZERO!” /starts lock her up chant
Trump is lying. Again. Yet again. Again.
Guam: Come for the beaches, stay for the thermal radiation burns and the ‘creeping dose’.
