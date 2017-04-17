A kid asks Trump to sign his hat at the White House Easter Egg Roll. The president signs … and then tosses the hat into the crowd. pic.twitter.com/7ExdhpO97H — POLITICO (@politico) April 17, 2017

The annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House sounds like the most innocuous of events, but this is the Trump presidency, so things are weird. First, the kid-friendly affair was plagued with issues, leading to such incredible sentences as “military bands in place of A-list entertainers like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Idina Menzel, and Silentó who have performed for Egg Rolls past” and “it is unclear, for instance, whether Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, will reprise his appearance in a bunny suit for the event, as he did a decade ago when George W. Bush was president.”

Then, Donald, Melania, and Barron stood next to the “Sad Ben Affleck” of Easter bunnies, and the First Lady had to remind her husband to place his hand over his heart during the National Anthem. But that’s not all! While walking around the White House grounds, a child asked Trump to sign his red Make America Great Again hat. The president gracefully obliged, then threw the hat not back to the kid, but into a crowd, where someone summed up the First 100 Days better than any CNN commentator: “No.”

The moment Trump owned a kid by taking his hat and not giving it back to him? That’s when he became president. It’s a metaphor…