President Trump Delivered A Crass Phone Call To The Widow Of One Of The Green Berets Slain In Niger

#Donald Trump
10.17.17 51 mins ago

After a week not of talking about the fires in California and questioning the frequency of calls made by former presidents to the families of fallen soldiers, Donald Trump reportedly spoke with a widow of one of the special forces operators killed in Niger, saying: “He knew what he signed up for … But when it happens it hurts anyway.”

According to Rep. Frederica Wilson, Trump took the time out of sabotaging American healthcare subsidies to call U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson’s widow — who is expecting their third child — on the day his remains arrived stateside.

Wilson was incredulous, saying: “It’s so insensitive. He should have not have said that. He shouldn’t have said it.”

Earlier in the week, Trump discussed his special care in addressing the grieving families of soldiers:

“President Obama I think probably did sometimes, and maybe sometimes he didn’t. I don’t know. That’s what I was told. All I can do — all I can do is ask my generals. Other presidents did not call. They’d write letters. And some presidents didn’t do anything. But I like the combination of — I like, when I can, the combination of a call and also a letter.”

Donald Trump has spent much of his time on Twitter criticizing protesting NFL players who kneel during the national anthem and saying they are disrespecting military, while also continuing his feud with veteran and Senator John McCain, who the president previously criticized for his POW status during the Vietnam War, saying that he “likes people who weren’t captured.”

He has not discussed what went wrong in the ill-fated Niger operation.

(Via Local 10 ABC)

