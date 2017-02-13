Getty Image

It was another eventful weekend in the reality show known as Life.

Tom Arnold, an actor best known for being Roseanne’s ex-husband, claimed Hillary Clinton begged him to release an offensive tape starring President Donald Trump, who attacked eccentric billionaire Mark Cuban on Twitter, where it was pointed out that a newspaper accidentally published a photo of honorary SNL cast member Alec Baldwin as Trump, who also… actually, this thread could last forever. So let’s get to the most ridiculous story of the weekend: the glaring typo on Trump’s official inauguration portrait in the Library of Congress. Or there was one, until it was spotted by The Hill and taken down, but it’s a mistake, like January 20 vs. January 21, which will live in infamy.

(An archived version can be found here.)

The 8-by-10-inch print reads, “No dream is too big, no challenge is to great. Nothing we want for the future is beyond our reach — President Donald J. Trump,” followed by his seismograph of a signature. Do you see the typo? It’s obvious, unless you weren’t paying attention that day in fourth grade. It should say, “too great,” not “to great.” I guess grammar is the only Nazi not on Trump’s side. Anyway, the Library of Congress described the print as “[capturing] the essence of Donald Trump’s campaign for the presidency of the United States,” an irony that many on Twitter were quick to point out.