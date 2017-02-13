"Highlights" From President Trump's Inaugural Address

Donald Trump’s Official Inauguration Portrait Has A Glaring Typo That’s Almost ‘To’ Good

02.13.17 1 hour ago
trump

Getty Image

It was another eventful weekend in the reality show known as Life.

Tom Arnold, an actor best known for being Roseanne’s ex-husband, claimed Hillary Clinton begged him to release an offensive tape starring President Donald Trump, who attacked eccentric billionaire Mark Cuban on Twitter, where it was pointed out that a newspaper accidentally published a photo of honorary SNL cast member Alec Baldwin as Trump, who also… actually, this thread could last forever. So let’s get to the most ridiculous story of the weekend: the glaring typo on Trump’s official inauguration portrait in the Library of Congress. Or there was one, until it was spotted by The Hill and taken down, but it’s a mistake, like January 20 vs. January 21, which will live in infamy.

(An archived version can be found here.)

The 8-by-10-inch print reads, “No dream is too big, no challenge is to great. Nothing we want for the future is beyond our reach — President Donald J. Trump,” followed by his seismograph of a signature. Do you see the typo? It’s obvious, unless you weren’t paying attention that day in fourth grade. It should say, “too great,” not “to great.” I guess grammar is the only Nazi not on Trump’s side. Anyway, the Library of Congress described the print as “[capturing] the essence of Donald Trump’s campaign for the presidency of the United States,” an irony that many on Twitter were quick to point out.

TAGSdonald trumpTYPOS

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP