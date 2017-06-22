President Trump Now Claims That He Never Taped James Comey After Threatening To Release Recordings Of Their Talks

#Social Media #Twitter
06.22.17 1 hour ago 7 Comments

Getty Image

In May, the New York Times reported that in a private dinner between President Trump and former FBI director James Comey, Trump demanded Comey pledge his loyalty. Weirdly, Trump responded to this news with a tweet that suggested that he may have surreptitiously recorded the conversation that he and Comey had, in a flagrant attempt to get Comey to change his story. During his Senate testimony earlier this month, Comey publicly responded to the tweet saying that he hoped that recordings existed. So, because everything is a game show to him and everyone has to stay tuned, and even though the Secret Service said there were no tapes, Trump said he would soon reveal whether or not tapes and recordings existed.

If you had, “of course there are no tapes,” c’mon down.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Social Media#Twitter
TAGSdonald trumpgovernment surveillancejames comeySocial MediaTwitter

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 6 days ago 16 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 7 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 1 week ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 1 week ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP