In May, the New York Times reported that in a private dinner between President Trump and former FBI director James Comey, Trump demanded Comey pledge his loyalty. Weirdly, Trump responded to this news with a tweet that suggested that he may have surreptitiously recorded the conversation that he and Comey had, in a flagrant attempt to get Comey to change his story. During his Senate testimony earlier this month, Comey publicly responded to the tweet saying that he hoped that recordings existed. So, because everything is a game show to him and everyone has to stay tuned, and even though the Secret Service said there were no tapes, Trump said he would soon reveal whether or not tapes and recordings existed.
If you had, “of course there are no tapes,” c’mon down.
He obviously destroyed them when someone told him they would bring him down.
that’s how I see it
Somebody with a better legal mind please explain how the original ‘tapes’ tweet does not immediately become obstruction of justice and/or witness tampering.
It is witness tampering. He did it 2x in one week. Once with Comey, and the other with Yates.
“Witness tampering is the act of attempting to alter or prevent the testimony of witnesses within criminal or civil proceedings.”
If I threaten to expose your secrets so you don’t expose mine in a legal setting, that is witness tampering.
Wow, @PrinceVal – if that is the legal definition of witness tampering there, that seems EXACTLY like what he did. So, basically, nothing will happen.
Oh yeah – there is no way in hell Trump composed those tweets.