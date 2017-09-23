Getty Image

Senator John McCain (R-AZ) became a hero to the American people once again on Friday by declaring his refusal to back the Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill, which would have cut federal funding and left millions without access to health insurance. The senator would have been the final vote on the GOP’s last “skinny repeal” effort to replace Obamacare, which appears to be completely dead in the water, now.

“I cannot in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal,” McCain stated. “I believe we could do better working together, Republicans and Democrats, and have not yet really tried. Nor could I support it without knowing how much it will cost, how it will effect insurance premiums, and how many people will be helped or hurt by it. Without a full CBO score, which won’t be available by the end of the month, we won’t have reliable answers to any of those questions.”

While many are celebrating McCain’s decision, such as Jimmy Kimmel, who was the leading proponent against the bill, not everyone is happy about the GOP’s inability to rip healthcare away from millions of Americans. Early Saturday morning, Donald Trump went on a tweet storm attacking McCain, accusing him of never having had any intention of voting for the GOP’s bill.

John McCain never had any intention of voting for this Bill, which his Governor loves. He campaigned on Repeal & Replace. Let Arizona down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Arizona had a 116% increase in ObamaCare premiums last year, with deductibles very high. Chuck Schumer sold John McCain a bill of goods. Sad — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017