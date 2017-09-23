Trump Heads To Twitter To Attack John McCain Over His Refusal To Back The GOP Healthcare Bill

#Donald Trump
09.23.17 31 mins ago

Getty Image

Senator John McCain (R-AZ) became a hero to the American people once again on Friday by declaring his refusal to back the Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill, which would have cut federal funding and left millions without access to health insurance. The senator would have been the final vote on the GOP’s last “skinny repeal” effort to replace Obamacare, which appears to be completely dead in the water, now.

“I cannot in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal,” McCain stated. “I believe we could do better working together, Republicans and Democrats, and have not yet really tried. Nor could I support it without knowing how much it will cost, how it will effect insurance premiums, and how many people will be helped or hurt by it. Without a full CBO score, which won’t be available by the end of the month, we won’t have reliable answers to any of those questions.”

While many are celebrating McCain’s decision, such as Jimmy Kimmel, who was the leading proponent against the bill, not everyone is happy about the GOP’s inability to rip healthcare away from millions of Americans. Early Saturday morning, Donald Trump went on a tweet storm attacking McCain, accusing him of never having had any intention of voting for the GOP’s bill.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpGraham-Cassidy Healthcare Billhealthcarejohn mccain

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 24 hours ago
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 4 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 18 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP