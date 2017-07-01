CLIP: President Trump’s bodyguard Keith Schiller catches lamp in Oval Office during visit with South Korean President Moon. pic.twitter.com/Al94l9oEbl — CSPAN (@cspan) June 30, 2017

Mom always said, don’t play ball in the house. President Trump clearly wished the press had gotten a similar warning after they jostled the Oval Office furniture during a packed photo op during the visit from South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The difference is instead of the warm parental tone, Trump leapt at the opportunity for a stern lecture over the “bumpcident.”

This is crazy. Press shoves couch in Oval Office nearly knocking over lamp on President. https://t.co/U5fQ9u5Qkr — John Luciew (@JohnLuciew) June 30, 2017

“Easy, fellas. Hey, fellas. Fellas, easy,” Trump told the journalists as his body guard, Keith Schiller, rushes to steady a lamp wobbling on the jostled table. In the background, someone off-camera shouts “Hey! You’re knocking the furniture down! Stop!”