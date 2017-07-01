Trump Scolds Reporters For Bumping A Lamp At His Meeting With South Korea’s President: ‘You Guys Are Getting Worse’

07.01.17 11 mins ago

Mom always said, don’t play ball in the house. President Trump clearly wished the press had gotten a similar warning after they jostled the Oval Office furniture during a packed photo op during the visit from South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The difference is instead of the warm parental tone, Trump leapt at the opportunity for a stern lecture over the “bumpcident.”

“Easy, fellas. Hey, fellas. Fellas, easy,” Trump told the journalists as his body guard, Keith Schiller, rushes to steady a lamp wobbling on the jostled table. In the background, someone off-camera shouts “Hey! You’re knocking the furniture down! Stop!”

