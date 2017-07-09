Getty Image

With all of the Trump-related “bombshells” that regularly float out these days, there aren’t many stories that prompt an open-mouthed reaction anymore. However, the New York Times has published an update (that almost gets there) on Donald Trump Jr.’s sketchy meeting (which was also attended by Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort) with a Kremlin-connected lawyer. The supposed explanation for the shindig — which occurred a few weeks after Trump nabbed the Republican nomination — was that the trio discussed adoption law with Natalia Veselnitskaya. Now, the NY Times says that Trump Jr. was promised “damaging information” on Democratic rival Hillary Clinton before acquiescing to meet with the lawyer.

This, of course, runs contrary to Trump Jr.’s previous statement, which was that he had no idea who he was meeting, and it was all set up by a nebulous acquaintance. He feigned complete unawareness of the notoriety of Veselnitskaya, who has been monitored by the FBI and is hitched to a minister of the Russian government. Yet the latest update landed with a telling new statement from Trump Jr., plus the New York Times spoke with a total of five White House advisors who decided to leak: