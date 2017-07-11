A Growing Number Of Lawmakers Want Donald Trump Jr. To Testify About His Emails

#Hillary Clinton #Russia #Donald Trump
News & Entertainment Writer
07.11.17

The day before Donald Trump Jr. published emails regarding his meeting with a Russian lawyer whom others alleged had “damaging” information on Hillary Clinton, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) declared the Senate Intelligence Committee “needs to interview him and others who attended the meeting.” Though he isn’t a federal employee, Trump Jr. could very well face their questions — as well as questions by other congressional committees pursuing their own Trump-Russia probes — if they decide to subpoena him. After all, former FBI director turned private citizen James Comey testified in open session before the Senate Intel Committee in May.

Then again, Comey was invited to testify and didn’t require juridical gymnastics to force his hand. Trump Jr., on the other hand, faces potentially severe scrutiny from Collins and other congresspeople since his emails apparently demonstrate a willingness to collude with foreign agents. So despite President Donald Trump’s “high quality person” defense of his eldest son, additional calls by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) may result in a public appearance by Trump Jr. in the near future.

As Graham, a Republican member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told reporters following Tuesday’s email bombshell, Trump Jr. may not have any other choice. “Anytime you’re in a campaign and you get an offer from a foreign government to help your campaign, the answer is no,” he explained. “I don’t know what Mr. Trump Jr.’s version of the facts are, [but] definitely he has to testify. That email was disturbing.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Hillary Clinton#Russia#Donald Trump
TAGSdianne feinsteindonald trumpdonald trump jr.hillary clintonJohn CornynLindsey GrahamRUSSIASusan Collins

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 9 hours ago 2 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 5 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 1 week ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 1 week ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP