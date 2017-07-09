Getty Image

Following President Trump’s much-disputed discussion with Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit, more sketchy fodder has dropped for the timeline of events surrounding Russian interference in the U.S. election. Specifically, the New York Times has published a report about a meeting between Donald Trump Jr., members of the Trump campaign, and a Kremlin-connected lawyer.

Both Trump son-in-law (and current senior advisor) Jared Kushner and then-campaign chair Paul Manafort were in attendance at this June 2016 meeting, which serves to bolster the list of previously undisclosed meetings between the campaign and Russians who are linked to the Kremlin. However, Kushner and Trump Jr. reps have told the NY Times that the meeting was all about an “adoption program,” and the Trump presidential bid was not on the table. Here’s more about the Russian attorney in attendance: