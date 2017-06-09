Hannity And Donald Trump Jr. Share A Victory Lap While Insisting That Comey’s Testimony ‘Exonerated’ Trump

06.08.17 7 hours ago 3 Comments

Sean Hannity and Donald Trump Jr. had the time of their lives (as revealed in three Fox News clips) following James Comey’s bombshell Senate testimony, in which he meticulously painted a portrait of impropriety regarding President Trump’s behavior during their interactions. The former FBI director also practically dared Trump to produce tapes (“lordy!”) of their conversations because he knew they wouldn’t reveal anything good for the president. However, Hannity and Don Jr. — who tweeted up a storm during the event — firmly believe that Comey’s testimony has cleared Trump’s name.

In the above clip, Don Jr. bragged, “When the Dow hits another all-time record right during the testimony, you know he’s been exonerated.” (Did they watch the same televised event as everyone else?) Like his brother Eric did earlier this week with Hannity, Don Jr. attacked his father’s critics: “The left has overplayed their hand so much. It’s been so ridiculous, so over-the-top, so extreme.” Yet Don Jr. claims to be perfectly “happy” to watch this all go down. “It’s just going to make 2020 that much easier,” he reasoned.

TAGSdonald trumpdonald trump jr.FBIFOX NEWSjames comeyRUSSIASEAN HANNITY

