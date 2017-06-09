.@DonaldJTrumpJr: “The left has overplayed their hand so much…It’s been so ridiculous, so over-the-top, so extreme.” #Hannity pic.twitter.com/anJoHm0ZbX
— Fox News (@FoxNews) June 9, 2017
Sean Hannity and Donald Trump Jr. had the time of their lives (as revealed in three Fox News clips) following James Comey’s bombshell Senate testimony, in which he meticulously painted a portrait of impropriety regarding President Trump’s behavior during their interactions. The former FBI director also practically dared Trump to produce tapes (“lordy!”) of their conversations because he knew they wouldn’t reveal anything good for the president. However, Hannity and Don Jr. — who tweeted up a storm during the event — firmly believe that Comey’s testimony has cleared Trump’s name.
In the above clip, Don Jr. bragged, “When the Dow hits another all-time record right during the testimony, you know he’s been exonerated.” (Did they watch the same televised event as everyone else?) Like his brother Eric did earlier this week with Hannity, Don Jr. attacked his father’s critics: “The left has overplayed their hand so much. It’s been so ridiculous, so over-the-top, so extreme.” Yet Don Jr. claims to be perfectly “happy” to watch this all go down. “It’s just going to make 2020 that much easier,” he reasoned.
Don jr has no idea how politics work. And hannity has gone over the edge he went full retard. Let them celebrate an obvious loss.
I’m so confused by this. Were they expecting Comey to say “Trump threatened to fire me and kill my dog if I didn’t help Flynn”? Are they just trying to move the goalposts for the idiots who watch them? Do they actually think they “won”, or are they just spinning it?
Or, maybe, there actually was something damming that they knew about. Trump did himself do something inappropriate, and Comey chose not to say in the open hearing, so they think they got to him?