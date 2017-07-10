Donald Trump Jr. Might Be Interviewed By The Senate Intelligence Committee For Its Ongoing Russia Probe

News & Entertainment Writer
07.10.17 2 Comments

Getty Image

Things turned ugly very quickly over the weekend for Donald Trump Jr., a frequent defender of his president father, when a report indicated he and brother-in-law Jared Kushner met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer before the election. Additional information, which Trump Jr. subsequently confirmed, revealed the president’s oldest child agreed to the meeting after being promised “damaging information” on Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. Now it seems the Senate Intelligence Committee’s ongoing Russia probe, which is set to begin interviewing Trump campaign officials soon, wants to talk to Don Jr.

According to the Associated Press, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) told reporters the Senate Intel Committee — of which she is a senior Republican member — “needs to interview [Donald Trump Jr.] and others who attended the meeting.” Along with Trump Jr., who claims in his most recent statement that meeting Natalia Veselnitskaya concerned an apparent adoption, Kushner and then-campaign manager Paul Manafort attended the meeting held at Trump Tower. Both Kushner, now a senior advisor to the president, and Manafort are already the subjects of separate-but-related inquiries.

Since Collins doesn’t chair the Senate Intelligence Committee, her statement on Monday doesn’t mean the group will interview Trump Jr. for its Russia probe. Considering previous comments regarding Trump’s tax returns, Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and the president’s heinous tweets against the Morning Joe co-hosts, however, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if she pulled her weight to make it happen. After all, as ABC News notes, the committee’s staff will finally begin conducting its first interviews with Trump campaign officials this week.

(Via Associated Press and ABC News)

Around The Web

TAGSdonald trumpdonald trump jr.hillary clintonRUSSIASenate Intelligence CommitteeSusan Collins

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 4 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 7 days ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 1 week ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 1 week ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 1 week ago 24 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP