Getty Image

Things turned ugly very quickly over the weekend for Donald Trump Jr., a frequent defender of his president father, when a report indicated he and brother-in-law Jared Kushner met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer before the election. Additional information, which Trump Jr. subsequently confirmed, revealed the president’s oldest child agreed to the meeting after being promised “damaging information” on Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. Now it seems the Senate Intelligence Committee’s ongoing Russia probe, which is set to begin interviewing Trump campaign officials soon, wants to talk to Don Jr.

According to the Associated Press, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) told reporters the Senate Intel Committee — of which she is a senior Republican member — “needs to interview [Donald Trump Jr.] and others who attended the meeting.” Along with Trump Jr., who claims in his most recent statement that meeting Natalia Veselnitskaya concerned an apparent adoption, Kushner and then-campaign manager Paul Manafort attended the meeting held at Trump Tower. Both Kushner, now a senior advisor to the president, and Manafort are already the subjects of separate-but-related inquiries.

Since Collins doesn’t chair the Senate Intelligence Committee, her statement on Monday doesn’t mean the group will interview Trump Jr. for its Russia probe. Considering previous comments regarding Trump’s tax returns, Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and the president’s heinous tweets against the Morning Joe co-hosts, however, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if she pulled her weight to make it happen. After all, as ABC News notes, the committee’s staff will finally begin conducting its first interviews with Trump campaign officials this week.

(Via Associated Press and ABC News)