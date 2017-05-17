Can You Be Charged For Witnessing A Crime On Facebook Live?

Donald Trump Jr. Gets Defensive After He Seemingly Confirmed The Comey Memo’s Truthfulness In A Tweet

05.17.17 20 mins ago

Getty Image

According to memos James Comey kept, Donald Trump asked him to drop the FBI’s investigation into Michael Flynn. As more and more leaks happen and calls for impeachment get louder and louder, the President’s defenders are doing everything they can to shift the conversation in another direction.

On Twitter though, Donald Trump Jr. is taking time away from campaigning for Montana Republican Greg Gianforte to (apparently) both confirm the veracity of the Comey memo and say that he in no way confirmed the veracity of the Comey memo.

Donald Jr. quoted a tweet by Geraldo Rivera who said that Trump asking Comey to “cut Michael Flynn some slack” because of Trump’s personal feelings toward Flynn was “not close to #Obstruction.” Donald Jr. added “Truth” to Rivera’s message.

In response to a tweet that looks an awful lot like Donald Jr. confirming that his father asked Comey to cut Flynn some slack, NPR politics editor Domenico Montanaro asked the Trump Organization EVP of development and acquisitions, “Are you confirming that Donald Trump did, in fact, ask to cut Flynn some slack?”

Trump responded to this tweet as well, saying he was merely “agreeing with someone’s interpretation of a theory.”

So, to clarify, Donald Trump Jr. and Geraldo Rivera agree on the theory of “Donald Trump doing what looks an awful lot like committing obstruction of justice is not close to #Obstruction.” Who is trying too hard here?

Around The Web

TAGSdonald trump jr.geraldo riverajames comeyMichael FlynnRUSSIA

Innovative Minds

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 1 week ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 2 weeks ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP