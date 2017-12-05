Getty Image

Donald Trump’s tweets are considered official statements by the White House. That’s why when he tweets, hearts skip a beat, and most people consider their surroundings in case of an imminent nuclear event. But it seems that for one tweet only, Trump didn’t send a message from his account. It was from his lawyer, John Dowd, you see.

I never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn. Just more Fake News covering another Comey lie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

Oddly enough, it was a tweet that many considered an admission of obstruction of justice when he asked former FBI director James Comey to stop investigating Michael Flynn. Why his lawyer would tweet such a thing, we may never know. What Dowd did tell NBC (the very mean, very fake media in his client’s eyes), was that he drafted the incriminating tweet and sent it to White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino to publish under the President’s name. Very good legal representative, this Dowd.

And now that he’s become a bit of a social media expert, The Daily Show and Trevor Noah have welcomed him to take over their Twitter account for an hour, because he totally knows how this Twitter thing works now.

Basically, all you have to do on Twitter is not incriminate yourself. It’s not hard to do. As he tweets, he probably has his fingers crossed and is watching the old Chappelle Show sketch about pleading the fifth. It’s what high-powered lawyers do.

Hey everyone, Trump's lawyer John Dowd is taking over our Twitter account for the next hour. What an honor! All of the following tweets are 100% ACTUALLY WRITTEN BY DOWD and signed "-JD" — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 4, 2017

Hey Twitter! John Dowd here. Just when you think you're out of the tweeting business, they pull you back in. Time to clear the air on a few things… -JD — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 4, 2017

Let's get something straight here: it is NOT illegal for a president to collude with a foreign adversary when that president is a covert agent of that foreign adversary. #allaboveboard #umhello -JD pic.twitter.com/wPRUBIigvE — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 4, 2017

CLARIFICATION: Trump did NOT commit obstruction of justice in firing Flynn. He did it when he fired Comey!!!#vindicated #duh -JD — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 4, 2017