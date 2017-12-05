Donald Trump’s tweets are considered official statements by the White House. That’s why when he tweets, hearts skip a beat, and most people consider their surroundings in case of an imminent nuclear event. But it seems that for one tweet only, Trump didn’t send a message from his account. It was from his lawyer, John Dowd, you see.
Oddly enough, it was a tweet that many considered an admission of obstruction of justice when he asked former FBI director James Comey to stop investigating Michael Flynn. Why his lawyer would tweet such a thing, we may never know. What Dowd did tell NBC (the very mean, very fake media in his client’s eyes), was that he drafted the incriminating tweet and sent it to White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino to publish under the President’s name. Very good legal representative, this Dowd.
And now that he’s become a bit of a social media expert, The Daily Show and Trevor Noah have welcomed him to take over their Twitter account for an hour, because he totally knows how this Twitter thing works now.
Basically, all you have to do on Twitter is not incriminate yourself. It’s not hard to do. As he tweets, he probably has his fingers crossed and is watching the old Chappelle Show sketch about pleading the fifth. It’s what high-powered lawyers do.
