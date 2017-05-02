Getty Image

On his 100th day in office, President Donald Trump held a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where he, among other familiar talking points, attacked the press. “Their priorities are not my priorities, and not your priorities,” he told his followers. “If the media’s job is to be honest and tell the truth, the media deserves a very, very big fat failing grade.” Speaking of big fat failing grades: the Washington Post has been keeping track of every “false claim” Trump has made in his three-plus months as president, and, well, if Trump were Pinocchio, his nose would stretch from Washington, D.C. to the newsroom of the “failing” New York Times. At least then Melania could see him?

According to the Post, Trump made 488 “false or misleading claims” in his first 100 days, an average of 4.9 per day. He only went without 10 days (six of which were spent on a golf course) without stretching the truth, and four times, he told 20 or more “alternative facts.” Trump’s greatest hits include: