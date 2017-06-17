Getty Image

It turns out all those trips to Mar-a-Lago and various Trump golf courses have paid off big time for President Trump. The U.S. Office of Government Ethics released filings on Friday that indicate frequenting his favorite hangouts has netted the President tens of millions of dollars, while the properties he owns but doesn’t visit as often have had more modest incomes, or no boost at all over 2016 profits. But that’s just a small fraction of the President’s overall income, some of which is causing a stir on Capitol Hill.

The 98-page financial disclosure Trump voluntarily filed shows total income of at least $596.3 million last year and in the first quarter of 2017. That is just Trump’s personal income, separate from the profits and losses of the Trump Organization, though he does still hold a financial interest in the company. It also doesn’t address what he paid in taxes according to The Atlantic, as he still refuses to make his tax returns public. Politico notes that some of the income could be from Trump selling his stocks after winning the election, a standard practice for sitting presidents.

Trumps visits to Florida have raised eyebrows, especially given past criticisms he made of President Obama’s occasional golf trips and family vacations. But the profit leaps make eyebrows dance in a different way, trying to hop over the huge numbers the president is turning in profits. Over $37 million of his income came from Mar-a-Lago, and another $20 million rolled in from the Trump National Golf Club. This doesn’t count other profit powerhouses like the the Trump International Hotel in Washington, which brought in another $20 million.