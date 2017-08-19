Donald Trump And Melania Announce They Will Not Attend The Kennedy Center Honors To Avoid A ‘Political Distraction’

It’s official— Donald and Melania Trump will not be attending the Kennedy Center Honors in December after the majority of the honorees said they wouldn’t appear at some or all of the weekend’s events in protest of the Trump administration. Ostensibly the reason the POTUS and FLOTUS are skipping out is to keep the attention on the artists being honored for their lifetime achievements, a gesture that the chair of the event has thanked them for in an official statement. But it might have been more accurate to say the reason was to keep the event from falling apart entirely.

Each year, the Kennedy Center “spotlights the extraordinary careers of five artists whose talent and ingenuity have enriched and shaped cultural life in America.” The honorees at this, the 40th annual Honors celebration, are Carmen de Lavallade, Gloria Estefan, LL COOL J, Norman Lear, Lionel Richie. However, almost all of the five have publicly stated why they feel the need to boycott some or all of the proceedings.

