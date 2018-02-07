Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Between lamenting that Haiti is a “sh*thole” country whose residents “all have AIDS” and using an opportunity to speak with Native American “code talkers” from World War II to rehash his “Pocahontas” insult regarding Sen. Elizabeth Warren, President Trump is no stranger to accusations of racism. Nor, for that matter, are his adult children novices when it comes to publicly defending their father against such allegations. Last month, Eric Trump boasted the president “sees only one color: green” during a Fox & Friends appearance. Now Donald Trump Jr. is up to bat for his dad and his anti-racist argument is even better.

According to ABC News, the subject came up in an interview Trump Jr. did for the conservative outlet, The Daily Caller. So why, according to Don Jr., is the sitting President of the United States not a racist — despite all the evidence to the contrary? Simply put, because of “all the rappers” who want to take pictures with him. “I spent this on the campaign trail when it was so obvious that was sort of the game plan,” he explained. “You know, ‘we’re gonna smear you with racist, fascist, whatever. The real problem is those things exist. Certainly, racism exists.” And then this:

“And what [these claims are] doing, on the other side, is it’s hurting those that are actually afflicted by it so it’s been terrible to watch,” Trump Jr., 40, said. “I see, I know him [the president], I’ve seen him my whole life. I’ve seen the things he’s done. You know it’s amazing — all the rappers, all his African-American friends, from Jesse Jackson or Al Sharpton, have pictures with him.”

To be fair, the Getty archives do contain a lot of pictures of Trump posing with various rappers, hip-hop celebrities, and prominent African-Americans at various events. Even Kanye West met with the then president-elect at Trump Tower in late 2016, setting off a media firestorm that lasted for much of 2017. Then again, as a short skit featuring a telephoned endorsement by Trump on Method Man’s second album Tical 2000: Judgement Day demonstrates, the New York real estate mogul was just as eager (if not more) for their attention.

(Via ABC News)