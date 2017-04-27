Immigration Arrests For Noncriminals Are Skyrocketing

President Donald Trump has a solution he’s mulling for his U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit obstacles. His idea? A big break-up.

In an interview with the Washington Examiner, Trump declared that he has “absolutely” considered proposals that would split up the Ninth Circuit.

“There are many people that want to break up the Ninth Circuit. It’s outrageous.”

“Everybody immediately runs to the Ninth Circuit. And we have a big country. We have lots of other locations. But they immediately run to the Ninth Circuit. Because they know that’s like, semi-automatic.”

Trump’s snarling at the Ninth Circuit comes after recent rulings blocked two of his beloved executive orders. On Tuesday, a federal judge blocked Trump’s order to withhold funds for uncooperative “sanctuary cities.” During Trump’s limited time in the White House, he’s managed to run into a fair bit of trouble of court rulings and has made no secret of hiding his fuming online. This morning, Trump brought his typical bluster to Twitter, proclaiming he’s ready for the potential Supreme Court showdown.

“First the Ninth Circuit rules against the ban & now it hits again on sanctuary cities-both ridiculous rulings,” tweeted the President of the United States of America. “See you in the Supreme Court!”

Although Donald Trump is fond of the spotlight, this public grumbling comes as news cycle attention has gravitated towards Trump’s 100th day in office. It’s a milestone that Trump used to speak of glowingly, but now is actively trying to spin as a non-subject.

