Here’s Donald Trump And Mike Pence Taking The Oath Of Office To Become President And Vice President Of The U.S.

Author Profile Picture
Managing Editor, Trending
01.20.17

In a moment that is sure to live on for years to come, Donald J. Trump placed his hand on the Lincoln Bible and took the oath office to become the 45th President of the United States. Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath and Trump didn’t flub any words as he followed in the footsteps of the 44 men that came before him. Nothing caught on fire, nobody attempted to rush the stage, and everything seemed to go off without a hitch.

With this moment, the Trump era in the White House has begun and we now face the reality of the promises made on the campaign trail. Once the ceremony ends and the pageantry is placed aside for another four years, will Donald Trump uphold the office behind his oath or will he fall short? America will have to wait and see.

TAGSdonald trumpINAUGURATIONMike PenceOath Of Office
Author Profile Picture
No longer allowed to shop at K-Mart.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 4 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 7 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP