In a moment that is sure to live on for years to come, Donald J. Trump placed his hand on the Lincoln Bible and took the oath office to become the 45th President of the United States. Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath and Trump didn’t flub any words as he followed in the footsteps of the 44 men that came before him. Nothing caught on fire, nobody attempted to rush the stage, and everything seemed to go off without a hitch.

With this moment, the Trump era in the White House has begun and we now face the reality of the promises made on the campaign trail. Once the ceremony ends and the pageantry is placed aside for another four years, will Donald Trump uphold the office behind his oath or will he fall short? America will have to wait and see.