Considering outcries on social media, various trending hashtags, and the news that a dying man found peace when his family told him Trump was impeached, people really want President Donald Trump to get fired. It’s not just the delicious schadenfreude of his trademark phrase getting turned back around on him, the allegations of his ties to Russian interference in the election, various conflicts of interest, and the fact that he seems unfit for the position is enough to make most believe it’s time for him to leave the White House.

There’s also the near-record low approval rating hanging over his head.

In November, odds that Trump would be impeached were 3/1, whereas now they’re 4/6, representing a 60 percent chance that The Donald will be leaving the White House in shame. Bets, which push these odds ever in the favor of resistors, came rolling in as soon as news of FBI Director James Comey being fired broke. Lewis Davey, a spokesman for the Irish bookmaker Paddy Power, confirmed this, saying: “We can attribute this to the news of Comey’s sacking.”

According to Yahoo, another oddsmaker stated that big money was being placed on Trump’s outing: “There’s someone who’s looking to place a hundred thousand pounds on Trump to leave.” Additionally, someone overseas has already placed a 30,000-pound bet that he’ll be impeached, and they’re looking to add 70,000 more, but no one is biting on the wager, yet.