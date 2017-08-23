Donald Trump Blew Minds With His Unhinged Rally In Phoenix

Getty Image

The Trump rally in Phoenix once again sounded like it was on the campaign trail in 2016, but with a far more sinister edge than before. The President once again called out the media over and over again, sometimes refusing to move on, all the while basking in chants to “build that wall” and “lock her up.” Less than 24 hours after a relatively measured speech that went back on his years of promises to get the troops out of Afghanistan, Trump repeated himself and truly embraced his reality TV star self for the first time in a long time.

Trump continued to say nonsensical things, like lying about CNN closing up shop in order to protect themselves from Trump’s ire, all while egging the crowd on to shout his catchphrases like he was a WWE Hall of Famer or something (he is):

So I watched Pres. Trump on CNN live tell the crowd that CNN has turned off the live feed of his speech.

I watched that on CNN. — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) August 23, 2017

He also brought up his incendiary remarks (and non-remarks) about Charlottesville, which was instantly refuted: