Donald Trump Blew Minds With His Unhinged Rally In Phoenix

#Donald Trump
08.22.17 16 mins ago

Getty Image

The Trump rally in Phoenix sounded like it was on the campaign trail in 2016. The President called out the media over and over again, sometimes refusing to move on, all the while basking in chants to “build that wall” and “lock her up.” Less than 24 hours after a relatively measured speech that went back on his years of promises to get the troops out of Afghanistan, Trump repeated himself and truly embraced his reality TV star self for the first time in a long time.

Trump continued to say nonsensical things, like lying about CNN closing up shop in order to protect themselves from Trump’s ire, all while egging the crowd on to shout his catchphrases like he was a WWE Hall of Famer or something (he is):

He also brought up his incendiary remarks (and non-remarks) about Charlottesville, which was instantly refuted:

