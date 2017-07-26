White House press secretary @SHSanders45 reads a letter from Dylan, a 9-year-old @POTUS fan https://t.co/iXbWIMW7XZ
— CNN (@CNN) July 26, 2017
Before getting into less pressing matters, like Donald Trump banning all transgender people from serving in the United States military, newly-anointed press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read a fan letter to the president.
After announcing on Wednesday that she’s “going to start the White House briefing every once in a while with a letter or an e-mail that we may receive” from “some of [America’s] forgotten men, women, and children,” Sanders read a note from nine-year-old Dylan, who also goes by “Pickle” and totally exists. “I like you so much that I had a birthday about you,” Pickle, who is absolutely real, wrote. “My cake was the shape of your hat.” He, a real boy, later wondered, “I don’t know why people don’t like you. You seem really nice, can we be friends?” Sanders replied to what’s definitely not a piece of paper with Anthony Scaramucci’s scribbles on it, “I’m happy to say that I directly spoke to the president, Dylan and he would be more than happy to be your friend.”
To be fair to Sanders, there are absolutely thousands of living-and-breathing young boys (and hopefully fewer girls) who want to be friends with President Trump. But “Dylan” isn’t one of them. Because he’s actually a pickle.
This is the equivalent of flipping the double bird at the media.
“Pickle” is Scaramucci’s safe word. “Impeachment” is mine.
Mine is methylchloroisothiazolinone
She literally said “going to start the White House briefing every once in a while with a letter or an e-mail that we may receive.”
MAY receive? As in maybe you received it and maybe you didn’t?
Good Fucking God this is bananas, I want off this ride please…
I feel close to claustrophobic, like I’m in an MRI machine solely made from horrifying Trump stories.
I wanna see that fucking hat cake or GTFO
At this point we might as well be living in China or North Korea with the amount of propaganda coming from the government.
Everybody calls him Pickle because his parents make him soak in a tub of vinegar everyday, because they’re die-hard Trump fans and completely insane by everyday standards.
Little Dylan has one opportunity to reach out to the world, a long-shot cry for help, the one desperate move of a desperate child, and the White House totally misses the point.
True story.
C’mon, that letter is as real and important as anything else she’s gonna tell the press.
I’d like to meet you one day, it would be great to have a catch. I know I can’t throw as fast as you but I think you’d be impressed with my speed. I love your hair, you run fast. Did you have a good relationship with your father? Me neither.
PS Speaking of my Dad for my 10th birthday can you please pardon him? He got drunk and punched the Mailman because he thought the blue uniform was part of a Democrat conspiracy to read his mail, and it was strike three, soooo…yeah…
Another thing I noticed watching this shit show of press briefing. The language regarding how the transgender ban came about changed. Trump tweeted that he made the decision after consulting with Generals and military leaders. But today it came out that the DoD and Armed Services Committee were not in the loop and Mattis is on vacation.
And then when asked about it, Sanders said that Trump discussed it with the national security team which is pretty vague.