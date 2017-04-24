Sean Spicer's Most Cringeworthy Moments With The Press Corps

04.24.17 2 mins ago

Sean Spicer is not very good at his job. If anyone other than Donald Trump was his boss, the press secretary — who claimed Hitler “didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons,” referred to concentration camps as “Holocaust Centers,” scolded a veteran reporter for shaking her head, revealed his phone number to the world, and routinely offers no evidence for his “facts” — would have been fired long ago. And yet, the president keeps Spicey around. Why?

In an article in the Washington Post (the same publication that reported on Spicer’s first meltdown of a press conference, where he blatantly lied about the crowd size at Trump’s inauguration), the president is quoted as saying, “I’m not firing Sean Spicer. That guy gets great ratings. Everyone tunes in.”

Trump even likened Spicer’s daily news briefings to a daytime soap opera, noting proudly that his press secretary attracted nearly as many viewers. (Via)

