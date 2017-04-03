Getty Image

Donald Trump is so predictable, but one cannot help marveling at how he still manages to inspire chaos. Since this week shall be a stressful one — Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation vote and possible filibuster are on the horizon, and the Russian ties investigation is ongoing, we can expect to see many outbursts. When in doubt over who to attack, however, Trump always goes back to his mainstay, Hillary Clinton … because perhaps he doesn’t realize that she’s no longer running for president? That’s an actual question.

Trump awoke bright and early this morning to attack his favorite target with some (semi-)new complaints. He continues for awhile, but first up, he’s entirely frustrated over Russia, and he’s already attacked Hillary a few times over the subject, including last week when he whined that Bill and Hillary haven’t been investigated for *their* Russian ties. Today, he’s still nonsensically ranting, this time about John Podesta, Russian sanctions, and “Did Hillary know?”

Was the brother of John Podesta paid big money to get the sanctions on Russia lifted? Did Hillary know? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2017

Trump is referring (because he is a conspiracy theorist) to unsubstantiated allegations against Tony Podesta from the Clinton Cash book. Trump would also like to know whether Hillary is planning to apologize for seeing some town hall questions in advance: “Just asking!”