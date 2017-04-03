Donald Trump is so predictable, but one cannot help marveling at how he still manages to inspire chaos. Since this week shall be a stressful one — Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation vote and possible filibuster are on the horizon, and the Russian ties investigation is ongoing, we can expect to see many outbursts. When in doubt over who to attack, however, Trump always goes back to his mainstay, Hillary Clinton … because perhaps he doesn’t realize that she’s no longer running for president? That’s an actual question.
Trump awoke bright and early this morning to attack his favorite target with some (semi-)new complaints. He continues for awhile, but first up, he’s entirely frustrated over Russia, and he’s already attacked Hillary a few times over the subject, including last week when he whined that Bill and Hillary haven’t been investigated for *their* Russian ties. Today, he’s still nonsensically ranting, this time about John Podesta, Russian sanctions, and “Did Hillary know?”
Trump is referring (because he is a conspiracy theorist) to unsubstantiated allegations against Tony Podesta from the Clinton Cash book. Trump would also like to know whether Hillary is planning to apologize for seeing some town hall questions in advance: “Just asking!”
Gee, did ol’ Hil get the *answers* of the debate? That is an incompetent man asking an incompetent question.
Lets alter reality so that America is just a 100% of the time Trump rally. Will that make our leader more comfortable in his day to day life? Can we get some teenage models to hold his hand and make him feel good? How can we make the most powerful man in the world a little happier today? Schezuan dipping sauce for his mcnuggets?
What a fucking sad state of affairs.
Yeah that was the first thing I noticed too. She got the question(s) in advance, not the answers. It’s not fucking Jeopardy.
Can Rick port gun me to the reality where this dipshit isn’t president (or maybe, doesn’t exist, at all)? Hell, I’ll take the Cronenberg universe.
Annnnnnd with a flute up his nose, Donald Trump. That’s some nice flutin’, Donald.
“Amazing reporting” and “Fox and Friends” look really odd being in the same sentence.
Jesus…just…no fucking words. Where’s the US on the Top 10 now? Is it even in the Top 10?