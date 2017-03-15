Can A New Law Force Donald Trump To Release His Tax Returns

A New Report Reveals Alleged Details Of Donald Trump’s Tax Returns And The White House Isn’t Happy

03.14.17 11 mins ago

During the presidential campaign, Donald Trump’s tax returns, or lack thereof, were under constant fire. His opponents and even some allies wanted to know where his income came from or if he’d avoided paying taxes (which makes him “smart”). Throughout the campaign, then-candidate Trump declared he’d release his tax returns once an ongoing audit was complete, but these promises turned out to be false; Trump won the election, the audit seems like it will never end, and still — no tax returns. This meant Trump became the first president in over 40 years to not release his returns, which, while embroiled in an alleged Russian hacking scandal, meant citizens had no clue where their elected official’s money came from.

Now, it turns out Rachel Maddow has a scoop on Trump’s 2005 1040 form. Trump paid $38 million in returns in 2005, and show Trump and his wife paying $5.3 million in federal income tax. $31 million of the taxes were paid in the alternative minimum tax.

