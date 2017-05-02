Getty Image

President Donald Trump, the leader of the free world, decided to double down on his confusing claims stating that, “had Andrew Jackson been a little later you wouldn’t have had the Civil War” with some new alternative facts Monday evening. His latest lesson in alternative history continued when he tweeted: “President Andrew Jackson, who died 16 years before the Civil War started, saw it coming and was angry. Would never have let it happen!”

Whether Trump is aware that he is speaking for a man who has been dead for over 170 years with authority is difficult to comprehend. He did, after all, discuss Frederick Douglass as if he was alive earlier in the year.

Trump’s questions as to why the Civil War even had to happen earlier in the day ignored the fact that Jackson was a slave owner and responsible for suppressing abolitionistswho indeed, were trying to make a very good deal in using policy and peaceful means to, you know, not have human beings owned by other human beings against their will.

And so, as it is wont to do, the internet made jokes with the #TrumpTeachesHistory hashtag. We have entered the: If you don’t laugh, you’ll cry territory. Bigly.

The Underground Railroad was the nation's first successful subway system. Frederick Douglass was it's first conductor.#TrumpTeachesHistory — Chi One (@ChiOneToo) May 1, 2017

Melania was the model for the Statue Of Liberty. The fake media won't tell you that. #TrumpTeachesHistory — Tina-TheResistance (@trcfwtt) May 2, 2017

John Wilkes Booth would have had better ratings if Lincoln hadn't run into that bullet with his head, believe me. #TrumpTeachesHistory — Nunca Trump (@EveryTrumpFan) May 2, 2017

North Korea was part of China, Frederick Douglass has done a terrific job, and Nixon failed because of his personality. #TrumpTeachesHistory — Mike Levin (@MikeLevinCA) May 2, 2017