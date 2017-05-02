President Donald Trump, the leader of the free world, decided to double down on his confusing claims stating that, “had Andrew Jackson been a little later you wouldn’t have had the Civil War” with some new alternative facts Monday evening. His latest lesson in alternative history continued when he tweeted: “President Andrew Jackson, who died 16 years before the Civil War started, saw it coming and was angry. Would never have let it happen!”
Whether Trump is aware that he is speaking for a man who has been dead for over 170 years with authority is difficult to comprehend. He did, after all, discuss Frederick Douglass as if he was alive earlier in the year.
Trump’s questions as to why the Civil War even had to happen earlier in the day ignored the fact that Jackson was a slave owner and responsible for suppressing abolitionistswho indeed, were trying to make a very good deal in using policy and peaceful means to, you know, not have human beings owned by other human beings against their will.
And so, as it is wont to do, the internet made jokes with the #TrumpTeachesHistory hashtag. We have entered the: If you don’t laugh, you’ll cry territory. Bigly.
The people who voted for Trump probably find his lack of basic American History knowledge irreverent and endearing. They don’t know that shit either.