After being dormant for nearly 25 years, President Donald Trump reinstated the National Space Council by way of executive order today as a collection of politicians and NASA greats looked on. One of whom was the second man to ever step foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin. This was an exciting moment for the United States, as Trump said: “Today’s announcement sends a clear signal to the world that we are restoring America’s proud legacy of leadership in space.” There would be a renewed focus on space exploration and advancing the programs that would allow us to explore the stars.

The signing also marked another important moment in our history, the moment we learned that Trump has probably never seen Toy Story, much to Buzz Aldrin’s dismay.

It’s quiet, but this is what Trump seems to say as he flops open the latest executive order (which he takes an oddly long time to sign):

“…Space. That’s all it has to say, space. There’s a lot of room out there, right?” To which Aldrin responds: “Infinity and beyond.” Not bad for an 88-year-old wit, and Aldrin was the inspiration behind Pixar’s favorite space-faring hero Buzz Lightyear, so why not use his famous catchphrase? But then Trump continues with the following incoherent remarks: “This is infinity here. It could be infinity. We don’t really don’t know. But it could be. It has to be something, but it could be infinity, right?”

