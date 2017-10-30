Getty Image

After a long weekend of waiting, the first indictments from Special Counsel Robert Mueller relating to his ongoing investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia were unsealed. After a no-knock raid over the summer, it was not too surprising that former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and his aide Rick Gates were indicted on charges ranging from conspiracy against the United States to money laundering.

Showing a little more clarity than his tweets from over the weekend did, President Trump took to Twitter to respond to the news that his former campaign chairman was an unregistered foreign agent in the trademark Trump style.

Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren't Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus????? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017