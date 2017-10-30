Trump Falsely Claims That Manafort’s Alleged Crimes Occurred ‘Years Ago,’ And Adds, ‘NO COLLUSION!’

#Politics #Russia #Donald Trump
10.30.17 16 mins ago

Getty Image

After a long weekend of waiting, the first indictments from Special Counsel Robert Mueller relating to his ongoing investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia were unsealed. After a no-knock raid over the summer, it was not too surprising that former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and his aide Rick Gates were indicted on charges ranging from conspiracy against the United States to money laundering.

Showing a little more clarity than his tweets from over the weekend did, President Trump took to Twitter to respond to the news that his former campaign chairman was an unregistered foreign agent in the trademark Trump style.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Politics#Russia#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpIndictmentsPaul ManafortPoliticsRUSSIA

The RX

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 hours ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP