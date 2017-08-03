Getty Image

It’s incredible, really, how there’s a directly contradictory Donald Trump tweet for everything. When the White House announced visitor logs would be kept secret: “Why is @BarackObama spending millions to try and hide his records? He is the least transparent President — ever — and he ran on transparency.” When Trump ordered a deadly airstrike on Syria: “TO OUR VERY FOOLISH LEADER, DO NOT ATTACK SYRIA – IF YOU DO MANY VERY BAD THINGS WILL HAPPEN & FROM THAT FIGHT THE U.S. GETS NOTHING!” When Trump wanted Michael Flynn to seek immunity: “ATTN: @HillaryClinton – Why did five of your staffers need FBI IMMUNITY?! #BigLeagueTruth #Debates.”

My theory: Trump is a time-traveling alien studying mankind. We’re failing.

Anyway, the president is swapping one swamp from another, the dumpy White House in Washington D.C. to his private golf club in New Jersey, for a 17-day vacation beginning on Friday, according to the Associated Press.

Naturally, there’s a tweet (or, tweets) for that.

Pres. Obama is about to embark on a 17 day vacation in his ‘native’ Hawaii, putting Secret Service away from families on Christmas. Aloha! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2013