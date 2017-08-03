Donald Trump’s Tweets About Obama Going On Vacation Have Not Aged Well

#Donald Trump
Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.03.17 4 Comments

Getty Image

It’s incredible, really, how there’s a directly contradictory Donald Trump tweet for everything. When the White House announced visitor logs would be kept secret: “Why is @BarackObama spending millions to try and hide his records? He is the least transparent President — ever — and he ran on transparency.” When Trump ordered a deadly airstrike on Syria: “TO OUR VERY FOOLISH LEADER, DO NOT ATTACK SYRIA – IF YOU DO MANY VERY BAD THINGS WILL HAPPEN & FROM THAT FIGHT THE U.S. GETS NOTHING!” When Trump wanted Michael Flynn to seek immunity: “ATTN: @HillaryClinton – Why did five of your staffers need FBI IMMUNITY?! #BigLeagueTruth #Debates.”

My theory: Trump is a time-traveling alien studying mankind. We’re failing.

Anyway, the president is swapping one swamp from another, the dumpy White House in Washington D.C. to his private golf club in New Jersey, for a 17-day vacation beginning on Friday, according to the Associated Press.

Naturally, there’s a tweet (or, tweets) for that.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSBARACK OBAMAdonald trump

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 days ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 3 days ago 12 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 week ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP